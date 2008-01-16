Titans to interview Broncos' Heimerdinger about coordinator vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans on Wednesday were granted permission to talk to Denver assistant head coach Mike Heimerdinger, a day after dismissing offensive coordinator Norm Chow.
Tennessee coach Jeff Fisher hired Heimerdinger away from the Broncos to be his offensive coordinator in 2000 and let him leave in 2005 for the same job with the New York Jets.
The Jets went 4-12 and Heimerdinger was passed over for the head coaching job that went to Eric Mangini. Days later, Heimerdinger was back in Denver with his former college roommate, Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan.
"The opportunity in Tennessee would give Mike the chance to go back to an organization and work with a head coach with whom he is very familiar, handling the entire offense and having full control over game-planning and play-calling responsibilities," Shanahan said in a statement.
