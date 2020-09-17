Titans to host some fans for three October home games

Fans are returning to Nissan Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday they will have a limited capacity for three home games in October and possibly a greater attendance for their remaining contests at Nissan. Sunday's home opener versus the Jaguars will remain closed to the general public.

Their second home bout, against the Steelers on Oct. 4, will be open to 10 percent of Nissan's full capacity (69, 143). Those numbers will increase to 12.5 percent for the Oct. 11 game against the Bills and 15 percent for Oct. 18 against the Texans. Season-ticket holders will be prioritized and will be seated in the lower bowl and club levels.

Attendance could rise to 21 percent -- about 14,500 fans -- for the Titans' four home games in November and December.

"We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium and can't thank Mayor Cooper and the Metro Nashville Public Health Department enough for their collaboration in making this possible," Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said in a statement. "The health and safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority and we felt like a gradual capacity plan was the right call, knowing that we may need to be flexible as time goes on. We feel confident that our Safe Stadium Plan will give everyone a safe and comfortable experience as they return to our gates."