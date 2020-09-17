Around the NFL

Titans to host some fans for three October home games

Published: Sep 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Fans are returning to Nissan Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday they will have a limited capacity for three home games in October and possibly a greater attendance for their remaining contests at Nissan. Sunday's home opener versus the Jaguars will remain closed to the general public.

Their second home bout, against the Steelers on Oct. 4, will be open to 10 percent of Nissan's full capacity (69, 143). Those numbers will increase to 12.5 percent for the Oct. 11 game against the Bills and 15 percent for Oct. 18 against the Texans. Season-ticket holders will be prioritized and will be seated in the lower bowl and club levels.

Attendance could rise to 21 percent -- about 14,500 fans -- for the Titans' four home games in November and December.

"We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium and can't thank Mayor Cooper and the Metro Nashville Public Health Department enough for their collaboration in making this possible," Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said in a statement. "The health and safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority and we felt like a gradual capacity plan was the right call, knowing that we may need to be flexible as time goes on. We feel confident that our Safe Stadium Plan will give everyone a safe and comfortable experience as they return to our gates."

Only a few of Week 1's games included public spectators, with several more teams planning for limited capacities in the coming weeks.

Related Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is seen in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 34-23. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still down. Will he be out for Sunday's game against the Panthers? The Tampa Bay wideout is not practicing Thursday and remains in the concussion protocol.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) drops back in the pocket and looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bill Belichick: 'I don't see anybody better than' Russell Wilson

Is Bill Belichick a secret member of the Let Russ Cook club? Ahead of Sunday night's matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Belichick sang a hymn of praise about Russell Wilson. 
NFL not planning to move trade deadline off Nov. 3 Election Day
news

NFL not planning to move trade deadline off Nov. 3 Election Day

The league memo sent out Wednesday regarding closing all league and club facilities for Election Day did not mention that Nov. 3 was also the trade deadline. Tom Pelissero reports that there is no discussion on moving the trade deadline.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during warm ups prior to a NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on prime-time debut: 'I think the best quarterbacks treat every game the same'

All eyes will be on Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick makes his prime-time debut versus the Browns. But the Heisman Trophy-winning, LSU product isn't considering Thursday Night Football as anything more than simply the next game of the season. 
Yannick Ngakoue's dud debut with Vikings left 'a bad taste in my mouth'
news

Yannick Ngakoue's dud debut with Vikings left 'a bad taste in my mouth'

The Vikings acquired Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with Jacksonville to pressure QBs and aid a very youthful secondary. He didn't live up to the hype in his first game. "I've still got a bad taste in my mouth, and I want to make it right this weekend," Ngakoue said.
Matthew Stafford won't hesitate to target D'Andre Swift again despite drop
news

Matthew Stafford won't hesitate to target D'Andre Swift again despite drop

D'Andre Swift could have lifted the Lions over the Bears on Sunday, but a dropped pass with 11 seconds left spoiled the rookie's debut. His quarterback, however, said he has no reservations about making that throw again.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
news

Browns' Jarvis Landry expected to play against Bengals

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Landry sat out Tuesday's practice and was limited Wednesday as a precaution.
Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot
news

Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot

On the field, wide receiver Robby Anderson turned in quite a debut for Carolina, but on the bench, he had a rather humorous introduction to the Panthers' panther, Sir Purr. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bruce Arians on relationship with Brady: 'Tom and I are fine'

Buccaneers second-season coach Bruce Arians isn't one for mincing words and some candid critiques of Tampa Bay first-year QB Tom Brady raised some eyebrows. Arians assured all is well between the two on Wednesday. 
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Preparing for Kyler Murray gives Ron Rivera 'anxiety' 

Getting ready to face dual-threat Kyler Murray ahead of his Washington Football Team facing the Arizona Cardinals is making coach Ron Rivera a little anxious. 
NFL preps teams for Election Day closures; urges voter registration
news

NFL preps teams for Election Day closures; urges voter registration

As the presidential election is drawing closer, the NFL, furthering its NFL Votes initiative, sent out a memo on Wednesday to all 32 clubs outlining procedures for closing team facilities on Election Day, Nov. 3.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL