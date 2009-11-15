Titans take advantage of fading Bills to win third straight

Notes: Johnson became only the second player in franchise history to have 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. He joined Billy Cannon who did it Dec. 10, 1961, against the New York Titans. Cannon had 216 yards rushing and 114 receiving. ... The 24 fourth-quarter points tied a franchise record for most points in the quarter. The last time the Titans did it was Nov. 26, 2006, against the Giants. ... Buffalo LT Demetrius Bell hurt a knee in the first half. ... Byrd tied a Bills record with his eighth interception of the season. He also set a team record with his fifth straight game with a pick. ... Goodell tweeted that he was at the game, so season ticket holder Lisa Hayes tweeted to him to join her. He did down in section 102.