Titans start setting roster, won't confirm if returner Jones has been cut

The Tennessean and The Nashville City Paper reported on their Web sites that 18 Titans had been released by Friday night, including punter A.J. Trapasso, whose kick scraped Cowboys Stadium's massive video board this preseason and who scored on a memorable fake punt in the Hall of Fame Game; wide receiver Paul Williams, despite being a third-round pick in 2007; and linebackers Josh Stamer and Rocky Boiman. Stamer missed the preseason because of injuries.