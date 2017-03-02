Titans sign QB Matt Cassel to two-year, $5.25M deal

The team on Thursday signed the veteran backup quarterback to a two-year extension worth $5.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the signing. The 34-year-old quarterback will get $2.75 million of the deal in 2017, Rapoport added.
Rapoport called the move a "priority" for Tennessee at this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Cassel saw action in four games last season, completing 30-of-51 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of picks. His role became pivotal after starter Marcus Mariota fractured his fibula in late December.
Cassel oversaw a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville in Week 16 before engineering a 24-17 win over Houston in the regular-season finale. He's hardly an inspiring option behind Mariota, but his familiarity with the offense is a plus. It's possible that Cassel will be needed to run the show for much of the offseason while the Titans wait on Mariota to heal.
At 34 years old, it's fair to wonder how much football Cassel has left, but the Titans obviously liked what they saw last season.