Titans sign QB Matt Cassel to two-year, $5.25M deal

Published: Mar 02, 2017 at 02:18 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Titans are keeping Matt Cassel around for at least another year.

The team on Thursday signed the veteran backup quarterback to a two-year extension worth $5.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the signing. The 34-year-old quarterback will get $2.75 million of the deal in 2017, Rapoport added.

Rapoport called the move a "priority" for Tennessee at this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Cassel saw action in four games last season, completing 30-of-51 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of picks. His role became pivotal after starter Marcus Mariota fractured his fibula in late December.

Cassel oversaw a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville in Week 16 before engineering a 24-17 win over Houston in the regular-season finale. He's hardly an inspiring option behind Mariota, but his familiarity with the offense is a plus. It's possible that Cassel will be needed to run the show for much of the offseason while the Titans wait on Mariota to heal.

Entering his 13th season, Cassel has morphed into a journeyman after early career stints with the Patriots and Chiefs. He made additional stops with the Vikings, Bills and Cowboys before landing with the Titans last season.

At 34 years old, it's fair to wonder how much football Cassel has left, but the Titans obviously liked what they saw last season.

