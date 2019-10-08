Around the NFL

Titans sign former Bears kicker Cody Parkey

Published: Oct 08, 2019 at 09:40 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Cody Parkey redemption tour begins in earnest this week in the Music City.

Seven months after his release from the Chicago Bears, Parkey has landed with the Tennessee Titans, who announced the kicker's signing on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee also added running backs Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins.

Tennessee's addition came just two days after starting kicker Cairo Santos missed four field goals in a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and one day after the Titans sent Santos packing.

Parkey has struggled to find employment since his "double-doink" clinched a Bears defeat in the wild-card round in January. The infamous miss wasn't the only kick that booted Parkey out of town. The 27-year-old kicker hit a career-low 76.7-percent of his 30 field goal attempts and missed three extra points in 2018.

Tennessee will be Parkey's sixth stop in as many seasons. Parkey has kicked in the regular season for four teams (Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami, Chicago), only one for more than one season; he began his career with the Colts in 2014.

Parkey will get his first opportunity since that fateful night to put one through the uprights this Sunday when the 2-3 Titans look to get right against the Denver Broncos at kicker-friendly Empower Field at Mile High.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers fined $300K, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined $14K for violation of COVID protocols 

The NFL has concluded its review into the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols and fined the franchise $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) likely to miss several weeks

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after tests revealed that Sam Darnold has a crack in his shoulder scapula in his throwing arm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for comments about COVID-19 vaccination status

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's had time to reflect on his Friday comments and acknowledged that his characterization of being "immunized" in August was perceived to be misleading.
news

Odell Beckham clears waivers, becomes free agent

A day removed from being waived by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has cleared waivers and is open to sign with any NFL club he chooses. 
news

Former Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA star Deron Williams in heavyweight boxing match

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, will take on retired NBA standout Deron Williams in a heavyweight match on Saturday, Dec. 18. The two boxing neophytes are the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view event that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start. Coach Brian Flores said the second-year QB's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.
news

Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

The Browns backfield will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. Both backs were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

Cassius Marsh, who was called for taunting after a crucial sack in Chicago's loss to Pittsburgh, said he wasn't taunting and that he was "hip-checked" by referee Tony Corrente. 
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson's early return 'a remarkable story of recovery'

Russell Wilson missed the first three starts of his career due to injury. He wasn't about to make it four. The Seahawks QB underwent surgery to repair a finger injured in Week 5. The initial timeline suggested at least a six-week absence. Wilson is back after just four on the shelf, leaving coach Pete Carroll in awe.
news

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the  Bears.
news

Browns guard Wyatt Teller signs four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

The Browns have locked up guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ for the long haul. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Bears 'left me too much time' to earn game-winning field goal

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger recounts a drive that led to a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell in Monday night's win over the Bears.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW