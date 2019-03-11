Around the NFL

Titans sign Adam Humphries to 4-year contract

Published: Mar 11, 2019
Herbie Teope

The Tennessee Titans locked up one of free agency's top slot wide receivers.

The Titans signed Adam Humphries to a four-year deal worth $36 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. Tennessee officially announced the deal Thursday.

Humphries, who ranked No. 46 on NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents of 2019, possesses good hands and is a reliable receiver.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson and appeared in 60 games with 17 starts over the past four years, totaling 219 catches for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns in that span.

With the Titans, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Humphries provides a much-needed weapon in the short-to-intermediary passing game for quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are running out of wide receivers for new head coach Bruce Arians.

In addition to getting ready to lose Humphries in free agency, the Buccaneers on Monday also traded DeSean Jackson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

