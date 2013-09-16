Titans' Shonn Greene underwent knee scope

Jackie Battle's run as the short-yardage sidekick to Tennessee Titans tailback Chris Johnson might continue for a few more weeks.
Running back Shonn Greene underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Monday, coach Mike Munchak said Tuesday, via The Associated Press. The Tennessean first reported the news, per a source.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Houston Texans' 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans from Week 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. ET.
Greene sat out Week 2 after injuring the knee in the season opener. Battle has averaged just 2.4 yards with one touchdown on 14 carries as the between-the-tackles hammer in Greene's stead.
The Titans have the NFL's run-heaviest offense through two weeks, attempting a pass on just 44 percent of their offensive snaps. As a corollary, only the Jacksonville Jaguars averaged fewer than Tennessee's 3.7 yards per play in Week 2.
If Titans coordinator Dowell Loggains is going to continue the unbalanced attack, he will need Greene back healthy to add a sustaining element to Johnson's boom-or-bust style.