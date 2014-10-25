Titans' Shonn Greene arrested on resisting stop charge

Tennessee Titans running back Shonn Greene was arrested on a string of charges Friday night outside Nashville.
Authorities confirmed to NFL Media that Greene was charged with resisting a stop after leaving the scene of an incident in Franklin, Tennessee. The 29-year-old running back was ultimately charged with failure to stop/halt/frisk, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and illegal parking.
According to a release issued by the Franklin Police Department, on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET, a man identified as Greene approached a local parking enforcement officer, who was in the middle of issuing a citation due to the running back's vehicle being parked in a spot reserved for handicapped drivers.
Greene did not heed the officer's request to see a handicapped placard, entered the vehicle in question and drove away, almost hitting the officer, per the release. However, Greene was impeded by traffic and the officer attempted to issue him the citation once more; the release says that the running back then "sped away" again.
Police added that Greene "showed no regard for the parking enforcement officer's safety, or the safety of others, as he recklessly evaded the parking enforcement officer over what would have been a simple parking ticket."
After Greene was informed that warrants had been secured for his arrest, he turned himself into police headquarters at 9 p.m. that night. His bond was set at $2,000, and he is set to appear in court Nov. 13.
Later Saturday, the Titans released a statement: "We have talked to Shonn and are aware of the reports. This is not the type of behavior we expect from any member of our organization. We will continue to gather additional information as it becomes available and handle the matter internally."