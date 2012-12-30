Titans set TD-return record in victory over Jaguars

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 08:29 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans became the first team in NFL history with two players scoring twice on returns in a game as the Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 38-20 Sunday in their season finale.

Darius Reynaud scored on two punt returns and rookie linebacker Zach Brown returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

The Titans (6-10) finished by winning two of their final three games, which may be enough for owner Bud Adams to keep coach Mike Munchak with two years left on his contract.

Reynaud became the first player in franchise history to return two punts for TDs on a day the Titans also set a franchise mark for most points allowed in a season with 465.

The Jaguars (2-14) wrapped up their worst season with their 12th loss in 13 games. Now owner Shad Khan has to decide whether to fire general manager Gene Smith and possibly first-year coach Mike Mularkey.

