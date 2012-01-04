Titans secondary coaches Robertson, Fuller will not return

Tennessee Titans secondary coach Marcus Robertson and assistant secondary coach Curtis Fuller will not return next season, the team announced Wednesday.
"I want to thank Marcus and Curtis for their time here," Titans coach Mike Munchak said in a statement released by the team. "After meeting with the coordinators over the last couple of days, we decided to make this move today. Letting Marcus go was not an easy thing. He spent so many great years with this organization as a player, front-office employee and a coach.
"I respect both men, but I wanted to move in a different direction for both of these spots."
Robertson worked as Tennessee's secondary coach for three seasons and spent 19 total years with the organization. He played for 10 seasons as a safety for the Oilers and Titans and was part of the squad that reached Super Bowl XXXIV in the 1999 season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.