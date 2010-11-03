Titans S Nickey fined $2,500 by NFL for contact with official

Published: Nov 03, 2010 at 08:48 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL has fined Titans safety Donnie Nickey $2,500 for coming in contact with referee Bill Leavy during Tennessee's loss at San Diego on Sunday.

Nickey confirmed the fine Wednesday. He said he didn't realize Leavy was so close to him. Nickey said he was upset at how Chargers center Scott Mruczkowski had bodyslammed him, then pushed his head down at the end of a punt. Nickey said he came up waving his arm, not caring if he drew a flag.

But Nickey hit Leavy, and the referee flagged him immediately. Nickey was ejected for the first time in his eight-year NFL career.

Nickey said he didn't hit Leavy too hard and thinks the fine would have been worse if he had a closed fist.

Ray Anderson, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, was at the game Sunday.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round with a lopsided victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
news

NFL announces Divisional Round schedule

The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates, and times for the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Jan. 22-23.
news

Jerry Jones 'extraordinarily disappointed' after Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers 

Jerry Jones' quest for another Super Bowl will have to wait at least one more year and the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday left the owner "extraordinarily disappointed." 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers have begun another successful playoff run. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW