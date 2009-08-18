Titans rookie CB Mouton sprains ankle during morning practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans rookie cornerback Ryan Mouton sprained his left ankle Tuesday morning and had to be carted off the practice field. Titans coach Jeff Fisher called it a "significant sprain," but said it shouldn't keep Mouton out for the rest of the preseason.
Fisher said Tuesday night the team would treat Mouton aggressively, but he didn't set a timetable for the rookie's return, saying some players respond quicker than others. Mouton was seen wearing a boot, and Fisher said team officials initially worried the ankle might have been broken.
Mouton was the Titans' second pick in the third round. The 5-foot-9 rookie had been competing to be the team's backup nickel back, which is a fifth defensive back in passing situations. Mouton also has been working as a backup outside cornerback and handling both kickoff and punt returns.
Mouton intercepted a pass and ran it back 29 yards for a touchdown in the Titans' 27-20 preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.
"Fortunately, we got to see quite a bit from him the last couple weeks," Fisher said. "He is coming along. When he comes back, I'm sure he'll pick up where he left off."
Notes: The Titans had their last two-a-day session of training camp Tuesday, concluding with a night practice at the team headquarters. A handful of Titans were given the night practice off, including DE Jevon Kearse, LB Josh Stamer and OL Doug Datish. ... One of the highlights of practice was QB Vince Young rolling right and finding rookie TE Jared Cook deep downfield on a perfect toss-and-catch that brought cheers from the fans.
