Titans right guard Olson out for playoff game against San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- Tennessee right guard Benji Olson will miss Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the San Diego Chargers after the Titans downgraded him from doubtful to out.
Olson was listed as doubtful because of back problems Friday and hadn't practiced all week. The Titans flew into San Diego on Saturday morning and had their walkthrough, but Olson did not make the trip.
The 10-year veteran missed three games earlier this year after waking up in Denver on Nov. 19 with back spasms, but had started the past four games before having to leave last week's win in Indianapolis in the second half.
Center Kevin Mawae also has been listed as doubtful, which could leave the Titans without their two most veteran lineman Sunday.
