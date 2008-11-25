Titans remain AFC's only lock to reach postseason

Miami (6-4, tied for second AFC East): The Wildcats are looking like a wild card. Miami has just two remaining home games, none being more crucial than Sunday's matchup against New England. A Dolphins victory and season sweep, would actually give them a two-game edge over the Patriots (6-4) because of the tie-breaker. Efficient quarterback Chad Pennington, the two-headed tailback tandem of Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown and a defense that hasn't allowed more than 19 points in any of its past four games signals Miami could be built for more than just getting into postseason play. From one win in 2007 to possibly at least one win in the playoffs. It could happen.