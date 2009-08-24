Titans release WR Davis days after drunken driving arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have released receiver Chris Davis on Monday, just four days after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.
Coach Jeff Fisher said Davis' injured left hamstring would not have allowed him to play before roster cutdowns. So the coach said the team released Davis and lineman Doug Datish.
Davis had been playing well before the injury but had missed the past two weeks. He was among a handful of Titans left at home with injuries when arrested early Friday morning.
