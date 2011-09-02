Titans release Rhodes Scholar Rolle after one season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have released Rhodes Scholar Myron Rolle among 15 players cut as the franchise starts trimming the roster before Saturday's NFL deadline.
The safety from Florida State studied at Oxford before returning in 2010 to test his football career, and the Titans drafted him with the final pick of the sixth round. He spent the season on the practice squad.
They also released linebacker Rennie Curran, a third-round draft pick in 2010 who did not fit in on the team's revamped, bigger defense.
Others released are running backs Stafon Johnson, Herb Donaldson and Kestahn Moore, offensive tackle Pat McQuistan, defensive ends Hall Davis and Julian Hartsell, fullback Joe Tronzo, tight ends Riar Greer, Cameron Graham, cornerback Lequan Lewis, wide receivers Michael Preston and James Kirkendoll and outside linebacker Thomas Gray.
