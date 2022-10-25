Titans release renderings for new proposed domed stadium

The Titans had MANICA, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, design the renderings to help with site planning and cost estimates with help from Hastings, an architecture firm in Nashville. The team wants the new stadium to be a multi-purpose building to host events throughout the year.

Burke Nihill, the Titans' president and CEO, said they envision a stadium that makes Nashville proud and enhances the reputation of both Music City and Tennessee.

"We're focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week," Nihill said in a statement. "This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations."