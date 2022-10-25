Titans release renderings for new proposed domed stadium

Published: Oct 25, 2022 at 04:59 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press
titansstadium (1)
This artist’s rendering provided by MANICA shows a potential new stadium for the Tennessee Titans NFL football team. The Titans released the renderings of a proposed domed stadium with a capacity of approximately 60,000 Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (MANICA via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans' proposed domed stadium would seat approximately 60,000 people and cover 1.7 million square feet under renderings released Tuesday.

The renderings follow last week's announcement that the Titans had reached an agreement with the Nashville mayor for local funding. That final piece of $760 million in bonds still must be approved by the Metro Nashville Council and Metro Sports Authority.

The new stadium would cost $1.2 billion in public funding, including $500 million in state bonds, and is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL stadium to date.

The Titans had MANICA, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, design the renderings to help with site planning and cost estimates with help from Hastings, an architecture firm in Nashville. The team wants the new stadium to be a multi-purpose building to host events throughout the year.

Burke Nihill, the Titans' president and CEO, said they envision a stadium that makes Nashville proud and enhances the reputation of both Music City and Tennessee.

"We're focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week," Nihill said in a statement. "This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations."

The renderings show the stadium with porches and outdoor terraces providing views of Nashville, a circular translucent roof and a variety of areas for fans. An architect has not been hired yet for the new stadium.

Copyright Associated Press 2022

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Jets trade for James Robinson, Patriots' QB situation & Top 10 early steals from 2022 draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended two games for violating personal conduct policy

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says 'guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a blunt assessment of his team on Tuesday, saying that "guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing."

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022

As the 2022 NFL season nears the midway point, David Carr examines the five quarterbacks offering the best bang for the buck in 2022 -- including two players not on rookie contracts -- plus the five worst QB values.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE