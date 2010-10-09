Titans release LB Winborn to make room for McGrath

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have released linebacker Jamie Winborn to make roster space for linebacker Gerald McRath.
McRath missed the first four games while serving his suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The Titans made the move Saturday in activating McRath off the reserve/suspended list. Winborn had played in all four games.
McRath is expected to return to his outside spot in the first-team defense when the Titans (2-2) visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) on Sunday.
