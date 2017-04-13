Around the NFL

Titans release Jason McCourty after eight seasons

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 09:29 AM

The Titans have parted ways with their longest-tenured player.

Cornerback Jason McCourty was officially released by the Titans on Monday. The 29-year-old twin brother of Patriots safety Devin announced the move Thursday on the pair's shared Twitter account.

Like many expecting the unexpected from New England this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that the Patriots have inquired about Jason McCourty via trade in the past. The team has been connected to numerous free agent cornerbacks this offseason and could be a front runner to land Jason and reunite the twins for the first time since their days together at Rutgers.

USA Today reported that the breakup between Jason and the Titans was over the re-working of Jason's five-year, $43 million extension he signed back in 2012.

The move puts a still-talented corner on the market at an interesting time. Despite the draft coming up, defensive back is a notoriously difficult position to develop quickly, which might make Jason McCourty the more palatable option. The Titans are hoping that the offseason addition of Logan Ryan can help cover up McCourty's absence.

Inside the locker room, the Titans will also need to replace some leadership. Jason rose from the ranks of sixth-round pick to become one of the Titans' best and most consistent players over the past eight years.

McCourty logged two interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 59 solo tackles last season.

