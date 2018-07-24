Around the NFL

Titans release former second-round pick Kevin Dodd

Published: Jul 24, 2018 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Titans are moving on from Kevin Dodd.

The outside linebacker was informed of his release on Tuesday, the team announced.

The 26-year-old Dodd was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2016, but managed only 285 snaps over his first two seasons. He failed to show up for the offseason program after Tennessee drafted his replacement in second-rounder Harold Landry.

Landry reportedly "flashed" this summer while taking snaps alongside veteran outside 'backers Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan.

"I definitely want to make the vets here proud, and make the front office and coach (Mike) Vrabel and all the coaches out here proud for selecting me in the draft," Landry told the team's official website last month. "So every day I definitely come out here and bust my ass because I want to definitely make an impact as a rookie and be able to help this team win a Super Bowl."

Dodd -- avoiding the club at all costs this offseason -- took an opposite approach and paid the price. With just one sack over two pro campaigns, Dodd's career is on the ropes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones believes Cowboys have chance to select top defensive player at No. 10

With nine offensive players projected to potentially go off the board before the Cowboys pick 10th, owner Jerry Jones believes the best defensive player will still be available when he chooses. 
news

Washington bringing Ereck Flowers back in trade with Dolphins

Ereck Flowers﻿' tumultuous NFL career appears to have achieved some stability, and he's heading back to where he first found it. The Dolphins have agreed to trade Flowers to the Washington Football Team.
news

Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks is Monday, May 3, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
news

DeVonta Smith on weight questions: 'We're not weightlifting. We're not bodybuilders'

DeVonta Smith may have won the Heisman last season but is still facing questions about his weight. Tuesday, the former Alabama star -- who is expected to be among the top wideouts drafted -- dismissed questions about the issue.
news

Trey Lance: 'I think I have the potential to be the best quarterback in this class'

Trey Lance could be drafted as high as third overall to San Francisco or fall down the board to the bottom of the top 10. Few, however, question the talent the North Dakota State product possesses -- from his big arm to his mental acumen. 
news

Kyler Murray on whether he has any influence on Cardinals draft: 'I don't know why I wouldn't'

Kyler Murray is the foundational cornerstone of the Cardinals franchise. As such, the third-year QB says he feels his input should be considered when it comes to Arizona's draft selections. 
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'one of the many things' considered with No. 5 pick

The Bengals are poised to select an impact player at No. 5 who should immediately upgrade their offense. Whether it is offensive tackle Penei Sewell or receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the most significant topic of discussion.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Tuesday's news and notes

Alabama's Najee Harris, Clemson's Travis Etienne and North Carolina's Javonte Williams are the consensus top three running backs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing one of them at No. 24 overall, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.  
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on possible Julio Jones trade: 'You have to listen if people call on any player'

First-year Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was asked about the recent reports of Atlanta receiving trade calls for star wideout Julio Jones, and gave an honest assessment given the team's current cap situation.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Draft Week-palooza Day 1 

A room filled with some heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, starting with Sessler's elation over a pick at the draft 9 years ago
news

Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is 'our guy,' will 'be our quarterback for the foreseeable future'

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed Aaron Rodgers' existing contract and where he fits into Green Bay's plans on Monday, doubling down on the team's conviction in continuing the Rodgers era.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Monday's news and notes

Having fallen a win shy of the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits it's always "tempting" to trade up to grab a difference maker. Titans GM Jon Robinson's eyeing draft talent that he can plug-and-play right away.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW