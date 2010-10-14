Titans RB Johnson skips practice to rest sore thigh

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans running back Chris Johnson received a day off from practice because of his sore thigh.
Titans coach Jeff Fisher said Thursday that the team believed it was a good opportunity to let Johnson rest since the Titans (3-2) don't play until Monday night's game in Jacksonville (3-2). Johnson spoke to reporters after practice and said it was like a three-day weekend since he ran inside on the treadmill.
Wide receiver Damian Williams also missed practice with an illness. Defensive tackle Tony Brown (right knee) and wide receiver Justin Gage (left hamstring) also sat out.
Cornerback Jason McCourty (right forearm) practiced, as did defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks (right knee).
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press