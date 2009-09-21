Titans RB Johnson headlines top fantasy storylines in Week 2

Notes:Giants QB Eli Manning is coming off a monster performance against the Cowboys, and now he'll face a Buccaneers defense that's allowed 564 yards and five touchdown passes in the first two weeks. ... Bills RB Fred Jackson has been the steal of fantasy drafts after two weeks. He's compiled 11 receptions, 328 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in the absence of Marshawn Lynch, who isn't eligible to return until Week 4. If you own Jackson and have backfield depth, you might want to deal him now. Lynch should re-assume his starting role sooner rather than later and could create a committee situation that limits Jackson's value the rest of the season. ... Chargers RB Darren Sproles didn't do much on the ground against the Chargers (10 carries, 26 yards), but he was exceptional in the passing game with seven catches, 124 yards and one touchdown. Even if LaDainian Tomlinson returns in Week 3, there's no way he'll be a featured back with Sproles in the mix. ... Browns RB Jamal Lewis had a good matchup against the Broncos in Week 2 -- he finished with 38 yards on 14 carries. The 30-year-old runner is past his prime and shows little of the explosiveness that made him a fantasy star while in Baltimore. I'd look for James Davis to overtake Lewis on the depth chart once he's back to 100 percent. ... If you own Broncos WR Eddie Royal, you have to wonder if Jay Cutler made him better than he really was last season. After two weeks, Royal has just five catches for 38 yards with no touchdowns. It might be time to bench him in smaller formats. ... Saints RB Pierre Thomas was active against the Eagles, but he saw little work in the contest. Mike Bell has another nice stat line, but he suffered a knee injury late and could be limited in practice this week. With Thomas, Bell and Reggie Bush all in the mix, the Saints could incorporate a backfield committee that will drive fantasy owners mad. As it stands, Thomas hasn't been worth his average draft position (34.94). ... Despite a great matchup against the Rams, none of the Redskins' top fantasy players (outside of Chris Cooley) had a big game. Clinton Portis rushed for just 79 yards, while Santana Moss posted just three catches for 35 yards with a lost fumble. Portis and Moss will be active in most leagues based on a Week 3 contest against the Lions, but both have become hard for owners to trust. Maybe Portis' heavy career workload is finally catching up with him.