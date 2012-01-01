Titans RB Johnson good to go; Texans give Foster a breather

With his team needing a victory to have a shot at making the playoffs, Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson will play Sunday against the Houston Texans despite a nagging ankle injury.
Johnson was listed as questionable on the Titans' injury report Friday, though he was a full participant in the team's final practice of the week.
Defensive end Jason Jones (left ankle) and defensive tackle Shaun Smith (knee) are among the inactive players for Tennessee.
While the Titans will spend Sunday fighting for their playoff lives -- in addition to keeping an eye on scores from various other AFC games -- the Texans are resting a number of notable starters. Running back Arian Foster was declared inactive, cornerback Sherrick McManis (ankle), guard Mike Brisiel (right ankle) and safety Troy Nolan (ankle) also won't play.
Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson is active after missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.