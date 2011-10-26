Titans RB Johnson frustrated with play but still confident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The man nicknamed "CJ2K" has the $53 million contract extension he wanted.
But Titans running back Chris Johnson is also off to the worst start of his career with fans booing and so upset they break down what yards he has gained by dollars earned to the inch.
They're not alone.
Johnson said Wednesday he's as frustrated as he's ever been by the worst start of his NFL career.
"It's hard, but I know I'm out here working and getting better every week I'm working," Johnson said. "Like people on the outside who really don't know, who don't come in here and watch the film how we watch, they really don't know what's really going on.
"But just me being the guy that I am and me holding out and me getting a big contract, of course they're going to point the finger at me and say I'm the guy. So that's just something that comes along with it."
Especially after Johnson missed the entire preseason before signing that new deal.
Johnson eased off a comment after last week's 41-7 loss to Houston that he isn't the issue with a running game that ranks last in the NFL.
But he keeps saying he's running and working the way he always has even though he has just 268 yards through six games. His 2.9-yard average per carry is well under his average of last season (4.3 ypc), which was the lowest through his first three seasons.
Vikings running back Adrian Peterson called Johnson on Wednesday, telling him to remain confident. Johnson says he's trying to do that because he's not doing anything differently from the previous three years when no one in the NFL ran for more yards than he did.
Johnson also says he hasn't lost any speed in his fourth year.
"People should worry about me losing burst once I get in the open field and somebody catching me ...," Johnson said. "I don't feel I've been in the open field enough times for anybody to question my burst or anything like that."
