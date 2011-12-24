Titans RB Johnson active vs. Jags, who sit three ailing starters

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 02:57 AM

There was some concern over Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson's status for Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the three-time Pro Bowl pick is active and will play.

Johnson was listed as questionable Friday after being limited in practice because of a sore right ankle. He suffered the injury during last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts and didn't practice before Friday.

Johnson, who has just four rushing touchdowns this season, is still just 70 yards from the fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season to open his career. He gained 2,006 yards on the ground in 2009.

The Jaguars, who have placed an NFL-high 23 players on injured reserve this season, sat three starters: right tackle Guy Whimper, defensive end Matt Roth and safety Dwight Lowery. Cameron Bradfield (for Whimper), Leger Douzable (for Roth) and Akwasi Owusu-Ansah (for Lowery) will start instead.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Saturday game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

