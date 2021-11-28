Titans RB D'Onta Foreman to start vs. Patriots

The AFC's No. 1 seed is without a bona fide RB1. The Titans are without MVP candidate Derrick Henry likely for the remainder of the regular season and just this week released veteran fill-in Adrian Peterson.

So who will pick up the slack in the Tennessee backfield?

On Sunday, it'll be fifth-year back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿, who is expected to get the bulk of the carries against the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

﻿Dontrell Hilliard﻿ is also an option at running back for the Titans, but ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿, who is dealing with a concussion, is not.

In his second go-around in Tennessee, Foreman has played three games this season, starting the Titans' Week 10 win over the Saints. The former Texas back logged 23 carries for 84 rushing yards in those contests. He has not seen more than 21 snaps in a game this season. That will likely change Sunday.