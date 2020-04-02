Titans RB Derrick Henry signs franchise tender

He's not yet cashing in long term, though, instead signing his franchise tender -- which will pay him an average of the top five running back salaries in the league, still a healthy sum, in 2020 -- in what can be plainly seen as choosing security over profitability. Henry can still come to an agreement on a long-term deal with the Titans before July 15, but with much of everyday life uncertain right now, Henry is making sure he at least knows where he'll be playing in 2020.