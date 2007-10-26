Titans RB Brown a game-time decision after Friday practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --Titans running back Chris Brown was available for part of Friday's practice, working in a couple of drills to prepare for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.
Brown, who missed last week's game against the Houston Texans with a sprained ankle, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.
"I got a little bit of work in," he said Friday. "Hopefully, it'll get better and better and be ready to roll. It's going to come down to how I work out before the game and what they think, but I feel like I should be able to go on Sunday."
Coach Jeff Fisher said all the players on the roster have a chance to play Sunday except for fullback Ahmard Hall, who is expected to miss at least a month with a broken forearm.
Brown has split carries with LenDale White this season and has 300 yards rushing on just 57 carries. Last week, rookie Chris Henry filled in for Brown and ran for 57 yards on 11 attempts.
