Titans' Rashaan Evans (foot) returns after brief exit

Published: Jan 19, 2020 at 08:04 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Locked in a close battle in the AFC Championship Game against the host Chiefs, the Titans were briefly without starting linebacker Rashaan Evans.

Evans sustained a foot injury late in the first quarter on Sunday and was questionable to return, but entered back into the game early in the second stanza.

On second and two from the Titans 16-yard-line, Evans was hurt on a three-yard run by Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

Tennessee had a 10-0 lead at the time of the injury, but Kansas City went on to score its first touchdown and cut its deficit to 10-7 on the drive Evans was injured on.

Evans, who had yet to record a tackle on Sunday at the time of his injury, had 111 tackles for the Titans this season, second-most on the squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

