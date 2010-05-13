Titans QB Young's recent actions, decisions show signs of maturity

On paper, Young, a former No. 3 overall selection, easily can be considered the most successful of the three quarterbacks drafted among the first 11 picks of 2006, if gauged by his 26-13 record as a starter. He also led the Titans to the 2007 playoffs and came up one game short of improbable postseason berths when coming off the bench as a rookie and again in 2009 after winless starts by the team.