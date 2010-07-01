Titans QB Simms says police mistaken in marijuana arrest

Published: Jul 01, 2010 at 06:44 AM

New York police say Tennessee Titans backup quarterback Chris Simms told them he had been smoking marijuana before he was stopped while driving Thursday -- but he said he was just talking about cigarettes.

Simms called the case against him "very weak" as he left a Manhattan courthouse after his arraignment on charges of driving while impaired by drugs.

"I think it speaks for itself," Simms, 29, said as he walked to a waiting car, with his pregnant wife on his arm.

Released without bail, Simms is due back in court Aug. 23 on the misdemeanor and traffic-violation charges.

Police and prosecutors said Simms slurred his words, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of marijuana when stopped early Thursday at a downtown Manhattan police checkpoint, with his wife, Danielle, in the car.

According to a court complaint, Simms told an officer that he had been "smoking marijuana in the car earlier." Simms' lawyer, Nathan Semmel, said the quarterback didn't say that -- and wouldn't do it.

"My client never admitted to smoking marijuana that night," Semmel said. "He admitted to smoking cigarettes that night."

Semmel called it "absurd" to suggest that Simms would drive impaired while his wife, eight months pregnant with their second child, was riding in the car.

"There's nothing in his record, whatsoever, that suggests that he would be that reckless," said Semmel, who suggested two other unidentified passengers in the car's back seat "might be the sources of the odor" of marijuana that police reported.

Police had no immediate comment, but one source told The New York Post that Simms "was muttering" when talking to officers. Police sources also insisted to the newspaper that Simms and his wife were the only passengers in the car.

If convicted, Simms could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. He didn't accept prosecutors' offer to plead guilty Thursday in exchange for a $500 fine, three days of community service and a six-month license revocation.

The Titans said in a statement that they were aware of the case and gathering more information about it.

Simms has started 16 games during his six-year NFL career and is in his second stint with the Titans. He came to Tennessee in 2008 after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then returned to the Titans after playing for the Denver Broncos last year. He was a third-round draft pick by the Bucs in 2003.

Simms is 7-9 as a starter and has thrown for 3,117 yards and 12 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. He is the son of former quarterback Phil Simms, who is now an announcer and analyst for CBS Sports and led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles in 14 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

Is the clock ticking on the Matt Nagy era in Chicago? Bucky Brooks says this is a make-or-break season for the Bears head coach. Plus, five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential, an emerging trend in team-building and more.
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW