Titans QB Marcus Mariota back on practice field

Marcus Mariota was back on the field for the Tennessee Titans to open organized team activities on Tuesday. Considering earlier this month the quarterback wasn't running at full speed, it's significant the face of the franchise participated in the May workouts.
"It felt great," Mariota said after practice, via the team's official website. "Four months ago I wasn't sure I was going to be able to participate in OTAs, and being able to do some of the drills ... I was very happy and very grateful. It was fun to be out there with the guys, and I enjoyed it."
Mariota broke his leg in Week 16, effectively ending the Titans' playoff hopes. Getting back on the field this week is a great sign the third-year quarterback won't be hindered Week 1.
"For me, I was just really excited to get back on the field," Mariota said. "I was excited. I was like a little kid again to be able to go out there and to play. It's crazy, you kind of take some of those things for granted so for me I was just thankful to be out there."
"We'll take it day by day with Marcus," coach Mike Mularkey said. "He'd like to do more. He looks like he can do more, but it's May, so we have time."
If Mariota can stay healthy in 2017, the Titans own a playoff-worth roster that could bust an eight-year postseason absence streak.