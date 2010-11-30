Titans QB Collins' injury improving to point he could start

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 12:25 AM

Kerry Collins could start at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars, The Tennessean reported Tuesday.

Collins, who has missed two games due to a strained calf muscle, backed up rookie Rusty Smith this past Sunday.

"He pushed through some things well before the pregame warm-ups and felt good, felt like he could finish the game if need be," Coach Jeff Fisher said at his weekly press conference.

Smith was 17-of-31 passing for just 138 yards as the Titans were shut out by the Houston Texans on Sunday, 20-0. It was Tennessee's fourth consecutive loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

