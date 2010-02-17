Titans punter Hentrich retiring after 17 NFL seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Punter Craig Hentrich announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 NFL seasons, saying he'd had a good career.
Hentrich, 38, spent the past 12 seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and he was with Green Bay before that. He averaged 42.9 yards on 1,150 punts during his career.
Craig Hentrich, Punter
Career Statistics
Punts: 1,150
Yards: 49,281
Net Yards: 42,456
Average: 42.9
"I think overall it was a successful career, and I wouldn't trade a second of it," Hentrich said in a statement released by the Titans. "Consistency is what I've tried to pride myself on my whole career."
Hentrich is the last continuous link to the Titans' 1999 Super Bowl team, having been with the franchise since 1998.
Hentrich contemplated retirement after the 2008 season, but he changed his diet and exercise regimen and re-signed with Tennessee for 2009. He averaged 46.9 yards per punt on nine kicks, but he suffered a calf injury during the second game against the Houston Texans and finished the season on injured reserve.
"It's just been a ton of injuries the last three or four years," Hentrich said. "I think it's just my body telling me it's time to quit.
"I've been doing this for 17 years in the league and really 32 years of my life kicking footballs. I think my body is just tired."
For more on the Tennessee Titans, check out the latest from our bloggers.
"It's very hard in this game to walk away on your own terms, and Craig is doing that today," Fisher said. "Craig was a tremendous athlete at the punter position, and his versatility and consistency were some of the reasons for our success over his time with us.
"He wasn't only a punter; he was a holder, field-goal kicker, kickoff guy and a passer. He was a great teammate and an unselfish player."
Hentrich made the Pro Bowl in 1998 and 2003. He was in the playoff in 10 seasons, and the Packers won the Super Bowl when he was with them in 1996.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press