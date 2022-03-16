Around the NFL

Titans propose OT rule change that includes two-point conversion option

Published: Mar 16, 2022 at 09:43 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL will consider two overtime rule changes for the 2022 season submitted by clubs.

The first, proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, would simply allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

The second -- and more interesting option -- was submitted by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday. This version would allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a two-point try.

The overtime rule currently allows the club receiving first possession to end the game with a touchdown. The rule is under increased scrutiny since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the postseason without Josh Allen's club touching the ball in OT.

The Titans' proposal is a new twist that could add drama. The team that scores a TD to open overtime could end the game with a successful two-point conversion. But if it goes for two and fails, that team leaves itself open to a loss with an opposing TD and a PAT.

While the NFL has been reticent to change the overtime rules, in part due to safety concerns, there has been a growing groundswell for change.

The Competition Committee rule proposal amendments are to follow next week.

