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Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker steps down

Published: Apr 28, 2026 at 08:59 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Chad Brinker is stepping down from his role as the Tennessee Titans president of football operations to pursue other opportunities, the team announced Tuesday evening.

Brinker joined the Titans in 2023 as the assistant general manager and in 2024 became the president of football operations, reporting directly to owner Amy Adams Strunk during his first year in that capacity.

"It has been an honor to serve as President of Football Operations of the Tennessee Titans," Brinker said in a statement through the team. "Over the years, I've understood and embraced my role as the leader of the football strategy, but as I've spent less time in personnel, I have a renewed conviction that it is time to return to what I love and move towards my next chapter. I'm grateful for Amy's understanding in my decision, and for allowing me to pursue other opportunities.

"I'm proud of the work we've done over the past three years - under challenging circumstances - to begin the process of getting the Titans football organization back on track, not the least of which was last year's general manager search. I believe the Titans have exceptional people and long-term stability at the general manager position and throughout the scouting department. While there is work to be done, I believe we've laid the foundation to restore the Titans to its rightful place as a sustainable, winning program."

In 2024, after general manager Ran Carthon was fired, Brinker essentially became the de factor GM as he reported directly to Strunk and oversaw the hiring of current general manager Mike Borgonzi, who initially reported to Brinker after he was brought on board.

"When we first met Chad, it was clear he was an exceptional talent with deep knowledge of the game and the ability to connect big-picture strategy to execution. While it is difficult to lose him, I understand his decision and will do whatever I can to support him. I wish he, Rachelle, and their family the absolute best as they prepare for what's next and thank them for their dedication and loyalty to the Tennessee Titans."

With Brinker as assistant GM and Carthon as GM, the Titans hired Brian Callahan as head coach in January of 2024. After a 3-14 showing in Callahan's first campaign, he was fired amid the team's three-win 2025. In January, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported another Titans restructuring of the front office was at hand, with Borgonzi no longer reporting to Brinker, but both reporting to Strunk.

Borgonzi oversaw the franchise's hiring of Robert Saleh as head coach and assumed final say for roster construction. Reports were that the idea was a product of Brinker and Borgonzi's discussion to better streamline the operation.

Now, Brinker is gone to explore other avenues while the Titans, less than a week after the 2026 NFL Draft are reconfiguring their front office once more.

Saleh will begin the 2026 season as the team's third full-time head coach in four seasons.

Borgonzi is the team's fifth GM since 2015, including interim GM Ryan Cowden in 2022 after Jon Robinson's firing, but not including Brinker.

The franchise established the official position of president of football ops in 2023 with Brinker's addition. Whether another is added remains to be seen, but the everchanging Titans front office has been altered again on a sleepy spring evening.

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