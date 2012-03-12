Titans preparing for visit from Peyton Manning early this week

Bud Adams could receive his wish.
One day after the Tennessee Titans owner went public with his desire to land Peyton Manning, league sources told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Monday the team is expecting, and preparing for, a visit from the free-agent quarterback in the next day or two.
The Titansentered the Manning picture Sunday when Adams told The Tennessean that he's ready to do whatever it takes to sign the four-time MVP, who recently was released by the Indianapolis Colts.
"He is the man I want. Period," Adams said. "And the people that work for me understand that. They know who I want. I want Mr. Manning with the Titans and I will be disappointed if it doesn't happen."
The Titans are working on having a meeting between coach Mike Munchak and Manning, which could happen in Houston, where Adams lives, rather than Nashville. Adams is adamant, sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer, about landing Manning, leading one team official to say, "This is the most he's ever been excited about a player, more so than he was even with Vince Young."
And after some back-and-forth over the course of the offseason, the football people now are in lockstep in their desire to land Manning.
Manning has deep roots in the state of Tennessee, where he was an All-American quarterback for the University of Tennessee. His wife, Ashley, also is a UT alum and is a native of Memphis.