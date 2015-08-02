Titans prepare for season with chaotic receiver drill

When training camp practices are open to the general public, and when players are working out without full pads on, there tends to be a larger section of the American public that believes they might some day be able to be a professional football player.
On Sunday, though, the Tennessee Titans might have whittled that faction down with a mind-numbing receiver drill.
Just look at this chaos. I could just imagine this taking place in the NFL Media newsroom for about 15 seconds before a massive cacophony of screams, broken bones and rolling garbage cans took over.
NFL players are pretty incredible.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.