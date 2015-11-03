Around the NFL

Titans players react to Ken Whisenhunt's termination

Published: Nov 03, 2015 at 02:54 AM

Titans players voiced their concerns following the unexpected mid-season termination of head coach Ken Whisenhunt.

"I'm very surprised. I felt 'Whiz' had a good relationship with the players and he kept all of us working hard to try and turn things around here," Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Titans veteran safety Michael Griffin expressed his opinions of the ordeal.

"You hate this for anyone," Griffin said per ESPN. "You know it's a business and one day my day will come. Just knowing outside of football telling your family you have no job or got to move again and everyday life things that goes on behind the scenes has to be the toughest. I will say I have a lot of respect for coach Whiz and I wish him the best."

Titans cornerback Jason McCourty joined SiriusXM on Tuesday. McCourty felt the blame for the 1-6 season was wrongly directed at Whisenhunt.

"Not one person is solely responsible for not winning," McCourty said. "Up to players to do their job."

Titans defensive back Perrish Cox had a similar take.

While Titans players showed sympathy for their former head coach, Matt Leinart -- who played for Whisenhunt for three seasons in Arizona -- had a contrary opinion for his former coach.

And soon followed that tweet with this:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

The NFL and the NFLPA on Wednesday agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW