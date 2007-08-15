Titans place Woolfolk on injured reserve

Published: Aug 15, 2007 at 01:40 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have placed cornerback Andre Woolfolk, their No. 1 draft pick in 2003, on injured reserve.

He has a strained hamstring that has sidelined him for most of training camp.

Woolfolk visited with a specialist Monday and was put on the list the next day.

The Titans drafted him with the 28th pick overall in 2003 out of Oklahoma where he had been converted from receiver to cornerback.

Woolfolk struggled with injuries that limited him to 39 games over the past four seasons. He had 12 starts with 115 tackles and three interceptions.

