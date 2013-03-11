Titans place second-round tender on Fernando Velasco

Published: Mar 11, 2013 at 10:37 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have placed a second-round tender on center Fernando Velasco before the start of free agency.

The Titans announced the tender Monday. If another team offers Velasco a contract, the tender allows the Titans to match the offer or receive a second-round selection in April's draft from the team signing the lineman.

Velasco started 16 games for Tennessee last season with 13 at center and three at guard, and he has played in 49 career games for the Titans after signing originally in 2008 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia.

Tennessee did not place tenders on either of the team's other qualifying players in offensive lineman Kevin Matthews, son of offensive line coach Bruce Matthews, or Kyle DeVan.

