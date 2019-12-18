Around the NFL

Titans place Ryan Succop on IR, sign Greg Joseph

Published: Dec 18, 2019 at 03:07 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Titans' kicker carousel continues to spin, and Ryan Succop has had enough trips around it for one season.

Tennessee placed Succop on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this season, ending his campaign with two games left to play, and signed Greg Joseph to serve as his replacement.

Succop landed on IR with a knee injury in September before the Titans played a single game, returned in Week 9 and never regained his form when it came to kicking field goals. The 11-year veteran made just 1 of 6 field-goal attempts this season while converting 24 of 25 extra points.

A career 83.6 percent field goal kicker entering this season, it became evident in recent weeks Succop was a liability for a Titans team still battling desperately for a playoff spot. Tennessee lost a crucial division game against Houston last week by three points. Succop missed his lone field goal attempt in that contest.

Between Succop's first stint and his return midway through the season, the Titans signed Cairo Santos for more than a month, then released him and signed Cody Parkey. They also carried a separate kicker, Ryan Santoso, just for kickoffs after Succop returned, perhaps shedding light on the veteran's uneasy health status.

Joseph last kicked during the preseason for the Cleveland Browns but lost the kicking battle to rookie Austin Seibert, who received significantly more opportunities to prove himself in preseason games. A competition that was very much even though two weeks didn't see Joseph attempt a single field goal in the final games before the regular season, a stretch in which Seibert attempted (and made) six.

Joseph owns a career mark of 17 for 20 on field-goal attempts and 25 for 29 on extra points, with a longest converted kick of 51 yards. We'll see if he finds himself in a key moment with the Titans this season.

