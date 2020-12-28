Around the NFL

Titans place kicker Stephen Gostkowski on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 06:19 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Stephen Gostkowski survived the tundra of Lambeau Field on Sunday night, but his status for Week 17 is now uncertain.

The Titans placed Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

The team did not disclose whether Gostkowski tested positive for COVID-19 or was a close contact, following NFL protocol that does not permit clubs to do so until a player has completed his portion of the protocol.

The nature of Gostkowski's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list is important, because if he's on it due to testing positive, it's highly unlikely he'll be able to participate in Tennessee's must-win (to guarantee a playoff spot) Week 17 game against Houston. If he was simply identified as a close contact, he has a better chance of returning in time for the game, though the window will be tight.

Gostkowski made both extra points in the snow at Lambeau Field on Sunday night in a 40-14 loss to Green Bay, and he's converted 18 of 26 field-goal attempts in 2020. If he can't clear protocol in time, Tennessee will be forced to turn to rookie Sam Sloman﻿, who is currently on the team's practice squad and could be easily elevated to replace Gostkowski if needed.

