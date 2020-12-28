Titans place kicker Stephen Gostkowski on reserve/COVID-19 list

Stephen Gostkowski survived the tundra of Lambeau Field on Sunday night, but his status for Week 17 is now uncertain.

The Titans placed Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

The team did not disclose whether Gostkowski tested positive for COVID-19 or was a close contact, following NFL protocol that does not permit clubs to do so until a player has completed his portion of the protocol.

The nature of Gostkowski's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list is important, because if he's on it due to testing positive, it's highly unlikely he'll be able to participate in Tennessee's must-win (to guarantee a playoff spot) Week 17 game against Houston. If he was simply identified as a close contact, he has a better chance of returning in time for the game, though the window will be tight.