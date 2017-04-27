Titans pick Corey Davis with fifth selection

With the No. 5 overall pick, the Titans selected receiver Corey Davis. Tennessee obtained the pick from the Los Angeles Rams in the Jared Goff trade last year.
The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Western Michigan University product has the size, hands, route-running acumen, and run after the catch ability.
Davis will slot perfectly as a go-to target for Mariota, leaping underrated Rishard Matthews and 2016 fifth-round pick Tajae Sharpe.
With a road-grading offensive line and two bulldozing backs in Mike Mularkey's power offense, the addition of Davis will make the Titans dangerous in the passing game. The rookie should come out of the box with the ability to make defenses pay for stacking the box to slow the run.
Davis became the highest drafted player from Western Michigan in the common draft era. The only other first-round pick from WMU: DE Jason Babin, 2004, HOU, No. 27.
Later in the first round, the Titans shored up their defensive backfield with corner Adoree Jackson. The USC corner and explosive return man doesn't have ideal height, but owns explosiveness and outstanding ball skills. He immediately upgrades Tennessee's special teams.