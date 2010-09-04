Titans part ways with QB Simms, safety Rolle to reach 53

Simms was cut on the day his younger brother, Matt, started for the University of Tennessee three hours east. Simms signed with the Titans in April, returning to the team he spent 2008 with while building back his strength before signing with Denver for 2009 and starting one game with the Broncos. He was a third-round pick in 2003 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is 7-9 as a starter in his NFL career.