Titans owner: Fisher safe for now; practices to be closed during bye

When I ask myself if Jeff Fisher is doing everything that he can to allow the Titans to win, I have to look beyond just the X's and O's and the details of what it takes for this team to win.

The Titans have a dynamic player in Vince Young. It's easy to see what teams like Miami and Philadelphia are doing with the Wildcat package and the stress it creates for defenses. The fact that the Titans' defense is out on the field so much and giving up big plays, going back to their ball-control offense and bringing in Young as a changeup would only ease the pressure on the defense.

Even if you don't use a package featuring Young, but you show it, it's something defenses have to prepare for. The fact that Fisher doesn't have such a package -- or that they have it but aren't using it -- makes me wonder about what the Titans' intentions are with Young, or what the problem is with him.