Titans open LP Field to fans who want to honor late QB McNair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Fans wanting to pay their respects to former NFL quarterback Steve McNair can do so at the stadium where he created so many memories.
The Tennessee Titans opened LP Field on Wednesday and will do so again Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There, fans can leave personal messages in a book that will be given to the McNair family, video boards will show the late quarterback's highlights and a photo mural of his career with the Titans also will be on display.
Steve McNair, QB
Career Statistics
Passer Rating: 82.8
Passing Yards: 31,304
TDs/INTs: 174/119
Rushing Yards: 3,590
The ticket office will accept donations to the Steve McNair Foundation.
Admission and parking for the event are free.
A memorial service for McNair, who was found shot to death last weekend, is being held Thursday night in Nashville. There will be a funeral service Saturday at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg and then a private burial in his hometown of Mt. Olive.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press