Titans officials say Moss didn't hurt team in 2010 stint

So why the lack of on-field impact? According to team sources, there was some internal disagreement not only on bringing in Moss -- the Titans were the only team to put in a claim on him, and did so to try to plug the hole created by a Kenny Britt injury -- but also on how he would be deployed. Since-deceased offensive coordinator Mike Heimerdinger wanted to stick with younger players who knew the system better than the incoming Moss as primary options and use the receiver mainly as a decoy to affect defensive coverage. Moss didn't embrace the role -- the aforementioned "shutting it down" led to less snaps -- but he also didn't create a larger problem for the team.