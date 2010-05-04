Titans official: Flood-water damage to LP Field appears to be minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans had a chance to check out LP Field, where flood waters covered the football field, and the damage appears to be minor.
Titans senior executive vice president Steve Underwood said in a statement that water had receded enough to allow a preliminary assessment of the stadium Tuesday morning. Officials found 2 inches of water in the majority of the service level, but most of it had been diverted to the field itself.
An Associated Press photographer was able to see the Titans' logo on the field during an aerial tour Tuesday. The surface had been completely covered Monday, with heavy trash cans bobbing at the top.
Underwood said the Titans' offices and practice fields, located a few miles away from LP Field, hadn't sustained any damage. The team's facility is in an area partially protected by a levee where up to 250 volunteers helped stack sandbags Monday night to protect a gap against the rising Cumberland River.
The deadline to renew Titans season tickets was Monday. Underwood said that deadline has been extended, and the team will get in touch with season-ticket holders once power is restored.
